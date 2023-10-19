3 suffer food poisoning after eating egg puff from Erode bakery; probe on

COIMBATORE: Three persons including a four-year-old girl suffered food poisoning after consuming egg puff and cake in a bakery in Erode.

The victims, Thamaraiselvi (30), her daughter Dakshini (4), and relative Sivakami (30) had consumed egg puff and cake from a bakery on four road junction in Villarasampatti on Tuesday evening.

According to police, both the women and the little girl suffered from bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after reaching their house. They were immediately taken to a private hospital and later to Erode Government Hospital.

On receiving information, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) visited the bakery and took samples of the food items for testing. They also ordered the bakery owners not to sell any food items until further orders.