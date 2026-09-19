Tamil Nadu

3 students washed away in check dam in Tiruchy; 1 still missing

Three students went to the deeper portion of the check dam and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, and the public rescued two students. But they could not trace S Parthasarathy (17) from Kallukuzhi.
Image of drowning used for representative purpose
Image of drowning used for representative purpose
Updated on

TIRUCHY: Three students who were taking a bath at Kambarasampettai check dam were washed away on Friday.

While the public rescued two alive, a search is on for the other in Tiruchy on Friday.

As many as seven students from Government ITI in Thiruverumbur were taking a bath at the Kambarasampettai check dam at around 3 pm.

Three students went to the deeper portion of the check dam and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, and the public rescued two students. But they could not trace S Parthasarathy (17) from Kallukuzhi.

On the information, Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot. The search was on for Parthasarathy when the news came in.

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