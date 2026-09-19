3 students washed away in check dam in Tiruchy; 1 still missing

While the public rescued two alive, a search is on for the other in Tiruchy on Friday.

As many as seven students from Government ITI in Thiruverumbur were taking a bath at the Kambarasampettai check dam at around 3 pm.

Three students went to the deeper portion of the check dam and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, and the public rescued two students. But they could not trace S Parthasarathy (17) from Kallukuzhi.