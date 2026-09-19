3 students washed away in check dam in Tiruchy; 1 still missing

TIRUCHY: Three students who were taking a bath at Kambarasampettai check dam were washed away on Friday.
While the public rescued two alive, a search is on for the other in Tiruchy on Friday.
As many as seven students from Government ITI in Thiruverumbur were taking a bath at the Kambarasampettai check dam at around 3 pm.
Three students went to the deeper portion of the check dam and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, and the public rescued two students. But they could not trace S Parthasarathy (17) from Kallukuzhi.
On the information, Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot. The search was on for Parthasarathy when the news came in.