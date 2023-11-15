3 stationed lorries gutted in Namakkal; Nallipalayam police begin investigation

COIMBATORE: Three stationed lorries with one of them laden with textile goods were gutted in a fire in Namakkal on Monday night.

Police said Ramesh Kumar, 47, who runs a tyre trading agency in ‘Mudalaipatti Pudur’ on Namakkal-Salem Road had parked his two lorries behind his office near a petrol bunk. There was another lorry and a car parked nearby.

“One of the lorry, which was laden with 20 tonnes of textile goods to be dispatched in West Bengal, caught fire first. Soon fire spread out to two other lorries,” police said.

On receiving information, more than 30 fire service personnel rushed to the spot with water tankers and doused the fire after battling for around three hours. A car parked nearby was also damaged in the raging fire.

An investigation is under way by Nallipalayam police to know if the fire was caused accidentally due to sparks from fire crackers or was an act of miscreants.