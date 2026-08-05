3 siblings doing last rites drown in Cauvery at Karur

Sources said Srinivasan (64), a retired bank employee from Narasimhapuram in Karur, along with his brothers Arunan (62) and Suresh (61), also retired bank staff, had lost their mother three days ago. They wanted to immerse the ashes in the Cauvery following the funeral.

All three siblings came to Nerur on the banks of the Cauvery in Karur. They got into the water, and Srinivasan accidentally went into the deeper part of the river.