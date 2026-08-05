3 siblings doing last rites drown in Cauvery at Karur

TIRUCHY: Three senior citizen siblings who attempted to immerse the ashes of their deceased mother drowned in the Cauvery in Karur on Tuesday.
Sources said Srinivasan (64), a retired bank employee from Narasimhapuram in Karur, along with his brothers Arunan (62) and Suresh (61), also retired bank staff, had lost their mother three days ago. They wanted to immerse the ashes in the Cauvery following the funeral.
All three siblings came to Nerur on the banks of the Cauvery in Karur. They got into the water, and Srinivasan accidentally went into the deeper part of the river.
Shocked, his brothers Arunan and Suresh jumped to rescue him; however, all three drowned. The kin who accompanied them raised an alarm.
The public rushed to the spot, rescued them and sent them to a private hospital, but the doctors who checked them declared them dead.
Vangal police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Karur Government Medical College Hospital. A case was registered, and a probe is on.