3 school boys die after speedy car hits them in Tiruvarur

According to the sources, M Yogeswaran (12), of Karakkottai, studying in Class 6 at Government Higher Secondary School at Karakkottai near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, along with his classmate M Rashid (12) from Veera Colony and R Rajamurali (12), a Class 7 student of the same school, were returning home in the evening after school on Thursday.

When they were walking along the road, a speedy car suddenly hit them and toppled over on the roadside. The car driver, K Ulaganathan (51) of Koothanallur, is said to have lost control of the vehicle. Rajamurali died on the spot, while Yogeswaran and Rashid sustained severe injuries.

Soon, the public rushed to the spot, retrieved Rajamurali's body, rescued the injured and rushed them to the Mannargudi GH. However, both Yogeswaran and Rashid also died on the way to the hospital.