3 school boys die after mini-lorry hits moped in Nagai

TIRUCHY: Three school students were killed after the moped they were travelling hit a mini load van in Nagapattinam on Wednesday night.

The victims, Rizwan (17) from Koothur near Kizhvelur studying in Class 11, along with his classmates Fazith (17) and Nooful (17) from the same area, went to Nagapattinam town on Wednesday night and were returning to their village in the late hours.

When they were nearing Koothur petrol bunk turning at Thiruvarur-Nagapattinam highway, a mini lorry going to Nagapattinam from Thanjavur hit their two-wheeler.

In the impact, the three boys sustained severe head injuries.

Even the passersby ran to rescue the trio, Rozwan and Fazith were already dead by then. Soon, the public passed on the information to the Kizhvelur police who rushed to the spot.

The police rescued Nooful and moved him to Tiruvarur Medical College.

The police also retrieved the bodies of Rizwan and Fazith and sent them to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Thursday early hours, Nooful, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed, despite treatment.

Police registered a case and are investigating. The police also are searching for the mini lorry driver who escaped from the spot after the accident.