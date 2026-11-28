TIRUCHY: Three Ayyappa devotees were killed on the spot and four others, including an eight-year-old girl, sustained severe injuries after an unidentified lorry rammed into their car on the Karur–Dindigul highway near Aravakurichi early Saturday morning.
The group of seven devotees was returning home after a pilgrimage to Sabarimala when the speeding lorry struck their vehicle from behind. The impact of the crash left the car mangled, killing G Manikandan (43) and Govindan (60) of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, and R Palanivel (38) of Valappadi in Salem district, instantly.
The four survivors—D Dhanush (21), M Harish (17), K Chidambaram (45), and Chidambaram’s eight-year-old daughter Dhanshika (8) —were trapped inside the wreckage with serious injuries, according to the police.
Based on the information, personnel from the Aravakurichi police station rushed to the spot and commenced the rescue operation. However, they could not proceed with the process and called in fire and rescue teams from Karur and Aravakurichi to cut open the mangled vehicle and retrieve the victims' bodies. The injured Dhanush, Harish, Chidambaram and Hansika were initially rushed to the Aravakurichi Government Hospital, with Harish later transferred to the Karur Medical College Hospital for specialised care.
The Aravakurichi police have registered a hit-and-run case, and further investigations are under way to nab the driver.