The group of seven devotees was returning home after a pilgrimage to Sabarimala when the speeding lorry struck their vehicle from behind. The impact of the crash left the car mangled, killing G Manikandan (43) and Govindan (60) of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, and R Palanivel (38) of Valappadi in Salem district, instantly.

The four survivors—D Dhanush (21), M Harish (17), K Chidambaram (45), and Chidambaram’s eight-year-old daughter Dhanshika (8) —were trapped inside the wreckage with serious injuries, according to the police.