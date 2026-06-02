3 of Tirupur family killed in Himachal Pradesh

Police identified the deceased as Karthikeyan, 48, his wife Manimala, 42 and their 13-year-old son Nandan, studying class seven and members of another family from Chhattisgarh, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Police said Manimala was from Sengunthapuram First Street in Tirupur, while Karthikeyan was from Erode, and they were running a catering service in Bengaluru. They had gone to Himachal Pradesh for their son’s participation in a taekwondo competition when the jeep they were travelling in lost control and fell into a valley on May 29.