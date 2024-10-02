3 of family killed as lorry rams their bike in Salem

COIMBATORE: Three members of a family including a 12-year-old boy were crushed to death after a lorry hit their two-wheeler in Salem on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by police as Sennan (65), a hotel worker, his daughter Sutha (38), wife of Venkatachalam from Vazhapadi, and grandson Vishnu (12) were going to Mallur on a two-wheeler when the mishap happened.

Police said Sutha had visited her parent’s house in Thippampatti along with her two sons for vacation. Sennan’s friend Subramani (52) was riding another two-wheeler, with the former’s wife Chinnaponnu and another grandson Naveen Kumar (15) on the pillion.

While nearing Mallur ‘pirivu’, a lorry laden with ‘urad dal’ crashed into the two-wheeler from the opposite direction on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway rushing the trio on the spot.

Mallur police sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem. After an inquiry, the police arrested lorry driver Sundararajan (57) from Senthamangalam.