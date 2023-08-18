Begin typing your search...

3 of family killed, 2 injured as private bus rams car from behind near Sattur

The deceased victims have been identified as R Merlin of Mannarpuram village near Thisayanvilai, Tirunelveli district, her son Rohith (13) and daughter Roshini (15), sources said

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Aug 2023 9:52 PM GMT
3 of family killed, 2 injured as private bus rams car from behind near Sattur
X

Visuals from the spot

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Three persons of a family were killed in an accident near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday night. A car, in which they were traveling, hit a parapet wall of a bridge, after being hit by an Omni bus from behind. The driver lost control after the impact and hit the bridge wall.

The deceased victims have been identified as R Merlin of Mannarpuram village near Thisayanvilai, Tirunelveli district, her son Rohith (13) and daughter Roshini (15), sources said. Her husband R Richard Raja (49) and his elder brother R Johnson (56) were critically injured in the accident and were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The family, all occupants of the ill-fated car, was proceeding to Coimbatore after visiting their native Mannarpuram village at Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district, when the accident occurred. Sattur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Tamil NaduAccidentCarBusRoad accident
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X