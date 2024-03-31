3 NTK cadre held for attacking man contesting on sugarcane farmer symbol

CHENNAI: Three workers of Naam Tamilar Katchi were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking the candidate of Bharatiya Makkal Aikiya Katchi, over using the erstwhile poll symbol of Seeman’s party, sugarcane farmer.

Krishnagiri police arrested NTK’s city secretary Arunmozhi, central district secretary Naresh Kumar and party worker Kamal for the alleged attack.

NTK cadre allegedly attacked Arumugam of Dravida Telugu Desam, fighting in a tie-up with Karnataka-based Bharatiya Makkal Aikiya Katchi, for which the Election Commission had allotted sugarcane farmer symbol. Bharatiya Makkal Aikiya Katchi is contesting in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu under the symbol allotted earlier to NTK.

The accused NTK workers allegedly followed Arumugam in two-wheelers after he was on his way to Hosur completing nomination procedures.

EC had rejected sugarcane farmer symbol to NTK citing a delay in submitting the relevant documents.