3 new cases in Tiruchy, civic body conducts door-to-door campaign

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy civic officials conducted a door-to-door campaign against dengue on Saturday and explained the process of mosquito breeding and measures to avoid them to the public.

Amid the uptick in fever cases across the State, the health department had alerted districts to equip themselves to tackle the situation by initiating steps to prevent spread of any contagious diseases.

In Tiruchy, health staff were deployed to create awareness against the mosquito menace. On Saturday, the civic staff visited the households and explained how to control the mosquito breeding and ensure a healthy environment to avoid any contagious diseases, especially the seasonal flu including dengue.

Due to the continuous rainfall for the past few days, rainwater had stagnated in many parts of the city. The health staff, who visited the houses in Srirangam area, inquired whether there were any fever cases in the locality. They also urged people to take blood test in case of high temperature and heal issues.

The officials also asked people to ensure there is no stagnation of water in their locality. They also explained how mosquitoes causing gangue use water stagnated in utensils and other components stored in the houses to breed.

The civic officials also inspected water in the houses and later, fogging was held on the streets.

Meanwhile, three persons from Tiruchy tested positive for dengue and they have been admitted in the Tiruchy GH and their condition is said to be stable.