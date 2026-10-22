3 more held for 'disrupting' CM roadshow

This brought the total number of arrests in the case to 12. On Tuesday, NTK functionary M Karthika, who contested the Dharapuram by-polls unsuccessfully, was arrested along with eight others, including her husband. They were charged with attempting to attack police personnel when cops removed an NTK banner placed in an unauthorised location.

Police arrested three more people on Wednesday, identified as Venkatesh, Gokul and Mohan Prasad. Cops produced them before the court, where they were remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Meanwhile, Karthika and eight others have moved a bail petition in Dharapuram court.