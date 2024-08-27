3-month-old baby dies after breastfeeding in Thiruvallur, investigation in probe

CHENNAI: A three-month-old baby died in Tiruvallur after drinking breast milk, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Sudham Nayak, a 40-year-old mason from Parampur district, Odisha, has been working in a private factory in Tiruvallur Kakalur for the past 15 years.

He lives with his wife Geetha, a one-year-old son named Jithu, and a three-month-old son, Sudarsan.

Recently, when Geetha was feeding her three-month-old son, Sudarsan, the infant suddenly vomited. The couple rushed Sudarsan to Thiruvallur Government Hospital and Medical College by auto for treatment.

Despite intensive care, the infant tragically passed away. The Thiruvallur taluk police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.