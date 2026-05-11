3 minors held for murdering friend in Salem, two charred bodies found in Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri district, the charred bodies of two unidentified men, both believed to be around 30 years old, were found along the Krishnagiri–Rayakottai Road on Monday morning.

Police said one body was discovered near Veppalampatti, while the second was found around 500 metres away at Kodukoor. Initial probe suggests the victims were murdered elsewhere before their bodies were transported to the isolated stretch and set on fire.

“The bodies had been wrapped in bedsheets and covered with coconut leaves before being set ablaze. Nearly 80% of the bodies were burnt,” police said.

Passersby alerted the Krishnagiri Taluk Police, who rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. Salem Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Santhosh Hadimani and Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the crime scene and supervised the inquiry. The remains were later sent to the Krishnagiri GH for a post-mortem.