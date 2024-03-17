3 ManidhaNaeyam aspirants clear district judges exam

CHENNAI: Three aspirants of district judges from free coaching classes conducted by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy have been selected in the preliminary written exam for the post of district judges.

The Madras High Court on July 2023 released a notification to fill up 50 district judge posts and the written exams were held for the same.

On Saturday March 15 the list of candidates who have selected in the written exam was released, in that 3 aspirants from free coaching classes conducted by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy have been selected, said a press note release by the academy. The press note also stated that the academy also conducts free coaching classes for the selected candidates to crack the interview, which will be held on March 28.

Those who are willing to apply for the coaching class can register through Phone (044-24358373, 044-24330952, 8428 431107) or through online (tnbarcouncil@yahoo.com/mntfreeias.com) or in person at No.28, First main road, CIT Nagar, Chennai-35.

The Coaching will commence on March 18 at the Bar Council auditorium, in Chennai, said the press note.