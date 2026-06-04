3 lakh students apply for engineering in Tamil Nadu; counselling dates yet to be approved

Due to the postponement of NEET after irregularities, the number of students enrolling for engineering admissions is expected to cross three lakh, which would be high compared to the previous year. The official also said that the last date of enrollment would be on June 5.

However, sources from the DoTE said the counselling should start in the second week of July to ensure that first-year students start their academic year from September 2026.

Engineering admissions in the State are conducted purely based on the Class 12 board exam marks.