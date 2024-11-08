3 lakh people benefitted from Innuyir Kaappom scheme says Ma Su

CHENNAI: As the beneficiaries count of the Innuyir Kaappom - Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme reached three lakh, Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited a beneficiary from Arakkonam who was injured in a two-accident and admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday.

Launched on December 18, 2021, the scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to road accident victims within the first 48 hours of the incident. This has benefitted three lakh beneficiaries, with the State spending Rs 261.46 crores on the scheme.

The health minister said the government intends to increase the assistance amount to Rs 2 lakh, and measures are underway to implement it as it has saved many lives.

Talking about details of various positions being filled in the health department through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), he announced that 1,947 posts of Assistant Doctors have been filled and 1,291 other Medical Staff Vacancies have been filled. He added that 977 temporary nurses have been given permanent posts, and 946 pharmacist posts have been filled.

Through MRB, at least 127 food safety officer posts and 5,228 other posts were filled, he said, adding that under the National Health Mission, 4,848 multi-purpose health workers, 6,744 permanent posts, and 2,448 health inspectors have been employed.

He said that the public is preferring government hospitals to private healthcare facilities now and therefore, an adequate number of healthcare workers will be appointed.