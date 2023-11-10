3 killed in separate road accidents

TIRUCHY: Three persons died on the spot in three different accidents in the region on Thursday. S Rishal (19), a first year college student from Neduvakkottai near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur was proceeding to college in Kumbakonam on Thursday morning when he lost control and hit a roadside tree and died on the spot with head injury.

Mannargudi registered a case. Similarly, a couple Muthukrishnanan (39) and Suganthi (37) from Manalmedu in Mayiladuthurai district along with their three children were going to Kattumannarkovil on a bike for Deepavali shopping on Wednesday evening, when the two-wheeler hit a pothole killing Suganthi on the spot. Manalmedu police registered a case.

In the third mishap Tamil Selvan and wife Meenakshi (49) from No 1 Tollgate on a bike was rammed by govt bus, while proceeding to Anjeneyar temple in Mambalasalai in Srirangam. Meenakshi fell on the road and the bus ran over her. Tiruchy Traffic Intelligence police rushed to the spot and registered a case.