3 killed, 4 injured in mishap near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Three of a family were killed in an accident, which occurred near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at Valantharavai when the victims were travelling to the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

The deceased have been identified as Varusaikani (65) of Maraikayar Pattinam, her daughter Anis Fathima (42) and son-in-law Jaffer Sadiq (43).

Four others, who accompanied Varusaikani, suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

The injured were ambulance driver Riaz Khan, Arshath Rahman, Dhaha Ayisha and Noorul Karisha.

Subsequently, when the stretch was not cleared of the wreckage, a bus and a car that proceeded behind hit the ambulance causing injuries to four other persons.

Based on a complaint, Kenikarai police filed a case.