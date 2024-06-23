3 killed, 12 injured after government bus rams into tractor in Dindigul

MADURAI: Three persons were killed and twelve others injured after a government bus rammed into a tractor at Kathiriyankulam near Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district during the early hours on Saturday.

Inquiries revealed that a group of devotees from Sedappati were returning home in a tractor after taking part in a temple festival at Kathiriyankulam. A government bus rammed into their vehicle when the group was passing through Kathiriyankulam near Reddiarchatram around 2.30 am. N Periyannan (33) of Sedapatti village, Attur taluk, succumbed to injuries on the spot, while Alagumalai (16) and Ashok (24), both from the same village, who suffered serious injuries, died at the hospital without responding to treatment.

Others who were injured in the accident were rushed to nearby government hospitals, sources said. Among the injured, who were admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital, five persons, including Alagumalai and Ashok, were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.