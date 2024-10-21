3 including brother-sister duo drown in Salem pond

COIMBATORE: Two siblings among three teenagers drowned in a pond in Salem on Sunday.

Police said, S Sivanandini (19), and her brother Siva Shri (13), along with their relatives Sivadharshini, (15), and Teja Shri (12), all hailing from ‘Veerakkal Pudhu’ Colony near Nangavalli had gone to a pond in Veerakkal Kothi Kottai to wash clothes around 11 am.

Sivanandini was a college student, while others were studying in school. Police said Sivadharshini had first ventured into the water and got trapped in slush.

“As she cried for help, Sivanandhini and her brother Siva Shri got into the water one by one, but all drowned in the water.” Teja Shri shouted for help and people in the vicinity rushed to the spot but could retrieve only the bodies of the trio.