3 held in Karur for scamming people with offer to sell ruby worth ₹150 crore

CHENNAI: Three people, who lured people on the offer of selling a ruby worth a whopping Rs 150 crore at a much lower price, were arrested by the police in Karur on Friday.

According to reports, Lakshmanan, Manikkam and Manivel claimed that they had the precious stone and lured potential buyers.

They used brokers to reach out to more people with the offer.

But when the information about the matter leaked from the public and reached the local police, a team from the station went to the trio and checked the stone to find out if it was authentic.

After checking it thoroughly, the police found out that as they had suspected, it was not a ruby worth Rs 150 crore.

In fact, it was not even a precious stone, but only a crystal.

Following this, the three who tried to cheat the public were arrested.

Further investigations are on.