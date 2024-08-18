3 held for selling magic mushroom in Kodai

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested in Kodaikanal on Saturday after being charged with illegal sale of magic mushrooms.

The arrested have been identified as J Mani (45) of Pambarpuram, S Ragupathy (21) of Kumbur and V Pandiarajan (30) of Annanagar, Kodaikanal, sources said.

Kodaikanal Inspector of Police K Baskaran said acting on a tip off, the police found them with illegal possession of magic mushrooms at places near Lake Road junction, Golf Club in Pambarpuram and near the University area.

These magic mushrooms contained chemical contents such as psilocybin, and psilocin (alkaloids).This type of mushroom belongs to the category of banned drugs under the NDPS Act.