3 held for petrol bomb attack on Cong leader

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with a case of hurling petrol bomb at the house of a Congress functionary recently.

On July 23 late hours, an unidentified gang came in a bike to the house of Srikanth (26), a resident of Anaivilunthan village near Pattukkottai, who is also the state general secretary of National Student Union of India (the student wing of Congress) and hurled a petrol bomb and fled the spot under the cover of darkness. A case was registered by Pattukkottai Town police based on the complaint by Srikanth and the police were searching for the culprits.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, the police came to know that three persons, who were involved in the incident, were hiding in a place at Enathi near Pattukkottai and soon they were arrested. The arrested were identified as Muralidharan (27) from Vandipettai in Pattukkottai, Ranganathan (26) from Enathi, Kavikumar (26) from Ambalapettai.

Further investigations are on.