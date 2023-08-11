3 held for gang rape of minor in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Three persons were arrested by police on Thursday and a search is on for another for raping a minor by abduction in Palladam in Tirupur.

Police said the victim, aged 17, was talking to her boyfriend on Palladam-Kosavampalayam Road on 5 August, when four persons, who came in two two-wheelers, committed the crime.

“The four persons questioned the boy and girl for coming to such a secluded spot and took them along in their two-wheelers by claiming to hand them over to police. They however abducted them to a deserted shrubby area in Kalivelampatti locality,” police said.

The four men threatened the boy with weapons and made him sit in a spot and took the girl away. “They took turns to rape the girl and also videgraphed their act in cell phone. The culprits then dropped both the boy and girl on Palladam-Coimbatore Road before escaping,” police said.

The girl informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with All Women’s Police Station in Palladam. Special teams of police scanned images recorded in CCTV’s and found the identity of four persons, who abducted her.

After inquiries, the police arrested S Ramesh Kumar (32) and S Johnson (26) both from Anna Nagar, and B Parthiban (25) from Unjampalayam, while a search is on for another absconding accused. The trio were produced in Palladam court and remanded in judicial custody.