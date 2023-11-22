3 held for duping job aspirants in Nagai

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Nagapattinam for collecting Rs 50 lakh from 15 persons with a false promise of getting employment in the ONGC.

Sources said that R Rajeswari (33), a resident of Palpannaicherry in Nagapattinam along with Narayanasamy (68), a retired railway employee in Tiruchy, and his son-in-law Dhanapal (41) were running a manpower consultancy. They reportedly promised to get jobs for youngsters in the ONGC.

Subsequently, as many as 15 youth from Valivalam, Vedaranyam, Marudur, Gurukathi and Kizhvelur areas approached the trio, who collected around Rs 50 lakh from them as an advance.

However, even after a long time the consultancy failed to arrange jobs for the aspirants as per the promise. The aspirants, who grew suspicious, conducted enquiries on their own and came to know that the ONGC has not appointed any agency to recruit employees as they have their own process of selection.

Subsequently, the job aspirants confronted the trio and demanded their money back. Since they failed to return the amount, the youth lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam Crime Branch police who registered a case, arrested all the three and produced them before the court before lodging in the prison.