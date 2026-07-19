3 held for alleged caste attack on elderly man near Madurai

Acting on the directions of the Superintendent of Police B Devanathan, a special police team led by Othakadai Inspector Tamilselvan launched an investigation and arrested Ramar (26), Lakshman (26), and Praveen (34), all residents of Kayampatti Colony. The weapons allegedly used in the attack were also seized.

According to the police, the accused, belonging to a dominant caste, entered the village in the early hours of Sunday and picked a verbal quarrel with a few Scheduled Caste youth. Following the altercation, the trio, who were in an inebriated condition, allegedly assaulted Subban (70) with knives, leaving him with multiple cut injuries. Hearing the elder crying for help, residents rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled.