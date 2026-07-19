3 held for alleged caste attack on elderly man near Madurai

MADURAI: Madurai Rural Police on Sunday arrested three persons belonging to the dominant caste for allegedly attacking an elderly Scheduled Caste man with weapons, besides vandalising four houses belonging to Scheduled Caste residents at Kayampatti village near Madurai.
Acting on the directions of the Superintendent of Police B Devanathan, a special police team led by Othakadai Inspector Tamilselvan launched an investigation and arrested Ramar (26), Lakshman (26), and Praveen (34), all residents of Kayampatti Colony. The weapons allegedly used in the attack were also seized.
According to the police, the accused, belonging to a dominant caste, entered the village in the early hours of Sunday and picked a verbal quarrel with a few Scheduled Caste youth. Following the altercation, the trio, who were in an inebriated condition, allegedly assaulted Subban (70) with knives, leaving him with multiple cut injuries. Hearing the elder crying for help, residents rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled.
While escaping, the trio allegedly damaged the tiled roofs and household articles in four houses belonging to Scheduled Caste residents before fleeing. The injured man was rescued by the villagers and admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment. This incident triggered unrest in the locality as villagers staged a protest, demanding that the police arrest the assailants immediately.
Madurai Range DIG Abhinav Kumar and Madurai Superintendent of Police B. Devanathan rushed to the village and pacified the protesters, assuring them that they would arrest the trio soon.
Police have deployed over 100 personnel in the village to maintain law and order. SP Devanathan warned that anyone involved in caste-based violence would face stringent legal action, including detention under the Goondas Act.