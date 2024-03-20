3 govt-sponsored residential coaching centres to begin in city, Kovai, Madurai

CHENNAI: To increase State’s representation in the Union government services, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish three residential training centres in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for giving free coaching to the youth, who will be appearing for various competitive exams including Railways, Banking and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, a separate vertical for competitive exams has been set up to assist youths in the State to succeed at the national level.

In the recent State budget, it was announced that 1,000 candidates would be selected annually and provided quality training, with boarding and lodging facilities, for six months in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai regions. The State-owed TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has been entrusted to establish the centres in these 3 regions. Candidates would be selected through a screening test conducted by the TNSDC.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Chennai centre would have 400 candidates, and Coimbatore and Madurai will have 300 each. “Around Rs 6 crore will be allocated this year for this,” he added. “Each training centre will have smart classrooms, library facilities, computer lab facilities with more than 150 desktop/laptop computers each will be available. The coaching is expected to be a blend of classroom programme, doubt-clearing session, self-study, intensive tests and constant monitoring.”

The coaching will cover modules and subjects as per the concerned (SSC/Banking/Railways) exam standards and patterns. A comprehensive database of the candidates enrolled and their attendance would be maintained.

“Authorities in the centres would also provide guidance and counselling to students while filling application forms for exams and during the selection of posts,” the official stated. “Separate hostels for boys and girls will be available besides 24-hour electricity with power back up, water and internet facilities will also be provided. Training session would start from the new academic year.”