3 fatalities in 2 separate accidents in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Three persons died in two separate accidents in Thanjavur on Tuesday. Kiruba Ponselvan (34), a graduate teacher in a private school in Thanjavur, was returning from Tiruchy on Tuesday morning by his car.

When he was nearing Vallam, Kiruba lost his control of the car and hit the middle median and flew over to the other side of the road and collided with a mini truck loading fish.

Kiruba died on the spot while truck driver Nedunchezhian (32), a resident from Thiru Nagar in Karaikal, and Mathew (26) from Karaikal who accompanied Nedunchezhian, were severely injured. Soon, onlookers called the Vallam police who rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. However, Nedunchezhian succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

Similarly, Radhakrishnan (37), a resident from Athanur in Pudukkottai, employed in Ordnance Factory in Tiruchy, was returning from Mannargudi in his two-wheeler on Monday evening. When he was nearing Keezha Vasthachavady, a private bus hit him.

Radhakrishnan was severely injured and was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital. However, on Tuesday, he died despite treatment.