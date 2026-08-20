3 elephant deaths in Masinagudi in ten days raise concerns; forest dept rules out drought

COIMBATORE: The deaths of three wild elephants in the Masinagudi Forest Division in the Nilgiris within ten days have raised concerns over the impact of prolonged dry conditions, but the forest department has ruled out drought or inadequate rainfall as a direct cause of the fatalities.
Ground-level assessments and reports from veterinary doctors indicate that the elephants died of natural causes, said R Vidyadhar, Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
A 50-year-old female elephant found dead on August 8 was suspected to have died of old age. Field teams also found signs at the site suggesting that the elephant may have slipped and fallen on a slope.
Another 50-year-old female elephant found dead in the Kuthirai Paarai area of the Avaralla section in the Masinagudi Forest Range on August 17 was also suspected to have died naturally due to old age. Its carcass was found about 1.5 km from the Moyar River, a permanent water source.
In the third incident, a 30-year-old female elephant died on August 18, with officials suspecting an injury to its hind limb as the cause. The injury may have restricted the animal's mobility and affected its overall physical condition. Its carcass was found about 500 metres from the Maravakandy Reservoir, another permanent water source.
“Two of the three carcasses were found close to permanent water sources, ruling out a direct link between the deaths and water scarcity. Although the deaths occurred during a period of low rainfall, that alone cannot be considered scientific evidence. The division records an average of 15 to 20 elephant deaths every year due to natural causes,” Vidyadhar noted.