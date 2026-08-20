3 elephant deaths in Masinagudi in ten days raise concerns; forest dept rules out drought

Ground-level assessments and reports from veterinary doctors indicate that the elephants died of natural causes, said R Vidyadhar, Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

A 50-year-old female elephant found dead on August 8 was suspected to have died of old age. Field teams also found signs at the site suggesting that the elephant may have slipped and fallen on a slope.

Another 50-year-old female elephant found dead in the Kuthirai Paarai area of the Avaralla section in the Masinagudi Forest Range on August 17 was also suspected to have died naturally due to old age. Its carcass was found about 1.5 km from the Moyar River, a permanent water source.