3 elderly persons killed in separate mishaps in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three senior citizens died in different hit-and-run accidents in Tiruchy on Sunday.

It is said that on Sunday afternoon, S Arulmani (73) from Karumandapam went to the Central bus stand on foot.

When she was attempting to cross the Aristo roundabout, an unidentified car knocked her down and fled.

The public rescued her and rushed her to the GH but she died despite treatment. Tiruchy traffic intelligence police registered a case and are investigating.

Similarly, a man around 65 years old was crossing the Cauvery bridge near Mambalasalai and a two-wheeler hit him in which he sustained severe injuries. The two-wheeler rider on seeing the old man falling, escaped.

The passers-by rescued him and rushed him to Srirangam GH where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case and are searching for the whereabouts of the deceased.

Meanwhile, D Lilly Pushpam (80) from E-Pudur was crossing the road at the State Bank Colony bus stop and a two-wheeler which was at high speed knocked her down and escaped.

The public rescued her and rushed her to GH but she succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Based on the complaint by Sahaya Rani, daughter of the deceased, a case was registered and investigations are on.