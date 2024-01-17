3 drown while bathing in Amaravati river in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Three persons met with their watery grave while bathing in Amaravati river in Tirupur on Tuesday. The deceased persons, identified by police as Chinna Karuppu (31), Bhagyaraj (39) and Hari (16) were part of a 21-member team from Madurai, who had come to a religious centre near Coimbatore.

On their way back, some of them in the group had ventured into the water to take a bath. The trio had gone into deep waters, when they unfortunately drowned to death.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and recovered the bodies of the deceased persons after a search for more than an hour. The Dharapuram police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.