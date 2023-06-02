3 die in Kovai as banner pole collapses, 2 held

CHENNAI: Latest in the list of the never ending tragedies caused by banner culture, three workers died while working on erecting a banner in Coimbatore. The police have booked three people of which two arrests have been made so far.

On Thursday evening, seven workers were involved in erecting a 60-feet high banner in Coimbatore's Vadugapalayam. Their work was disturbed by squally winds and rain as it shook the banner. The workers, who were atop the 60-ft iron pole, wanted to come down and stop the work due to the weather.



However, when they begun to climb down but before they could get down the pole became unstable and collapsed, falling on the workers.



Succumbing to the violent crash, Kumar (40), Sekar (45) and Gunasekaran (52) died on the spot lying in a pool of blood. While Arunkumar (40) and Shanmugasundaram (35) are grievously injured, and are being treated at the Coimbatore Government Hospital where the deceased's mortal remains are being examined.



Under these circumstances, the Coimbatore police have booked 3 persons under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence). Of the three, the cops have arrested two and one is on the loose.



Meanwhile, the local body authority is investigating the legality of erecting a banner in that particular location.

