3 die as truck ploughs into tea shop in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Three persons including the driver had died and three others were injured after a cement mixer truck ran into a tea shop in Tirupur on Thursday morning.

Police said the truck from Thoothukudi was bound for Mettur and it was driven by Rathinakumar, 28 from Navalpatti in Mettur. While nearing the Suriyanallur bus stop near Kundadam in Dharapuram, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck ran berserk and crashed into an electric pole, crossing over the pavement before running into a tea shop owned by Kalamani at around 7.30 am.

Police said Subramani alias Thozhan, 80, a daily wager and Govindasamy, 75, a farmer, both from Koppanakavundampalayam, Muthusamy, 65, a farmer from Ramanathapuram and Sellathal, 65 from S Kacheepuram were consuming tea when the tragedy resulted in them suffering severe injuries.

Also, Mahendran, 19 a college student from Veruvedampalayam, who was waiting for a bus nearby was also injured. The injured driver got trapped inside the truck.

On receiving information, the Kundadam police rushed to the spot and sent the critically injured persons to Dharapuram Government Hospital.

However, Subramani alias Thozhan, Muthusamy, and driver Rathinakumar succumbed to injuries. Three others were taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.

Police said a major tragedy was averted as the electric supply had cut off soon after the mishap. After preliminary inquiries, police suspect that the driver could have dozed off resulting in the mishap. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.