3 die as bus rams car in Pudukottai

TIRUCHY: Three persons died on the spot while six persons sustained injuries after a car and a private bus collided head-on near Thirumayam in Pudukottai on Friday.

It is said that the Pudukottai-bound private bus from Madurai was going at a high speed and rammed into the car while the driver tried to negotiate a turn at Namanasamudram near Thirumayam.

The occupants of the car, N Adhi Mugilan (25), from Manamadurai, P Santhosh (25) N Akilan (24), his mother N Rajeswari (50) and relative A Adhi Charan (10) all from Manamadurai were returning from Pudukottai to their native place and Santhosh was on the wheels. Adhi Mugilan, Santhosh and Rajeswari died on the spot while Akilan and Adhi Charan sustained severe injuries.

On information, the Namanasamudram police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Pudukottai Medical College hospital. The police rescued the injured Akilan and Adhi Charan from the car that was trapped beneath the bus.

Four persons in the bus, identified as S Manimaran (64) from Pattukottai, K Ragu Raghavan (53) from Madurai, S Saravanan (53) from Tiruchy and G Ramachandran (53) from Sivagangai, sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Pudukottai Medical College.

Meanwhile, the public appealed to the police to monitor the stretch regularly as many buses are driven recklessly.