3 detained under Goondas for vandalising statue in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Three persons have been detained under the Goondas Act for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at a statue in Palayamkottai.
On March 1, the suspects arrived on a motorcycle, hurled petrol bombs at a statue located in Thimmarajapuram, and fled the scene. The structure sustained damage, with parts of it burnt and glass panels broken.
A case was registered, and the accused—Murugan (26), Manthiramoorthy (20), and Raja (23)—all from Kakkan Nagar—were earlier arrested.
Based on the Palayamkottai Inspector's report, the Commissioner ordered detention under the Goondas Act. The detention orders were served on the accused at Palayamkottai prison.