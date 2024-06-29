Begin typing your search...

3 dead in firecracker factory blast in Sattur in Virudhunagar; rescue ops underway

Three rooms have been damaged in the explosion, and some people are still trapped inside these rooms. the rescue work is going on intensively

29 Jun 2024 4:08 AM GMT
Fire Accident in firecracker factory at Virudhunagar (ANI)

CHENNAI: Three workers died in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Banduvarpatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar on Saturday morning.

It has been reported that three rooms have been damaged in the explosion, and some people are still trapped inside these rooms.

The rescue work is going on intensively, reports added.

Officials from Fire and Rescue Services have reached the spot and are working to control the fire.

Sattur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Further details awaited

