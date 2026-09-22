3-day approval for industrial power applications: TNPDCL

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) said it approves all eligible Open Access applications within three working days of receipt and that no applications from eligible industries are currently pending.
In a statement, TNPDCL said that as of September 2026, Open Access permissions have been granted to 289 high-tension (HT) consumers, with a total capacity of 1,373 MW.
Earlier, permissions were granted to 383 HT consumers for 1,752 MW in June, 372 consumers for 1,729 MW in July and 299 consumers for 1,477 MW in August.
The board said applications from only 87 applicants, involving 334 MW, have been kept on hold due to non-payment of outstanding dues to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) said that applications for grid connectivity for completed renewable energy (RE) projects were being processed continuously.
Since May 2026, a total of 840 MW of renewable energy capacity has been brought into operation, it said, clarifying that applications for completed RE projects are being considered and processed.