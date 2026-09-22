3-day approval for industrial power applications: TNPDCL

In a statement, TNPDCL said that as of September 2026, Open Access permissions have been granted to 289 high-tension (HT) consumers, with a total capacity of 1,373 MW.

Earlier, permissions were granted to 383 HT consumers for 1,752 MW in June, 372 consumers for 1,729 MW in July and 299 consumers for 1,477 MW in August.