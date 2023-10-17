3 daily wagers killed as community hall’s damp roof collapses

COIMBATORE: Three daily wagers died after roofing of a community hall collapsed in Tirupur on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as M Murali Raja, 35, B Manikandan, 28 and C Gautham, 29 were all waiting for a bus at the dilapidated community hall, when the incident happened around 8.30 a.m.

Barely a few minutes before tragedy struck, a large crowd of people including students, who were waiting at the spot, had boarded a bus.

As the damp roof collapsed, the trio got stuck in the debris. They were rescued and taken to Udumalpet Government Hospital, however succumbed to injuries on the way.

Tirupur Collector T Christuraj visited the spot and ordered demolition of the entire building. Superintendent of Police P Saminathan and cops from Kumaralingam station held inquiries.

Police said Murali Raja is married and has two children, while two others are unmarried.