3 daily wagers killed as community hall’s damp roof collapses

The deceased, identified as M Murali Raja, 35, B Manikandan, 28 and C Gautham, 29 were all waiting for a bus at the dilapidated community hall, when the incident happened around 8.30 a.m.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 12:53 AM GMT
Representative image

COIMBATORE: Three daily wagers died after roofing of a community hall collapsed in Tirupur on Monday morning.

Barely a few minutes before tragedy struck, a large crowd of people including students, who were waiting at the spot, had boarded a bus.

As the damp roof collapsed, the trio got stuck in the debris. They were rescued and taken to Udumalpet Government Hospital, however succumbed to injuries on the way.

Tirupur Collector T Christuraj visited the spot and ordered demolition of the entire building. Superintendent of Police P Saminathan and cops from Kumaralingam station held inquiries.

Police said Murali Raja is married and has two children, while two others are unmarried.

daily wagerscommunity hallTirupur
DTNEXT Bureau

    Related Articles
    Most Read

