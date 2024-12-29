3 cops suspended after clash with tourists from Uttar Pradesh near Mettur

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|29 Dec 2024 2:05 PM IST
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Three police officials attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Tamil Nadu police were suspended following a clash with tourists from Uttar Pradesh near Mettur on December 27.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the officials who were on duty at the Karaikadu checkpoint inspected the bus from Uttar Pradesh on Friday (December 27).

    During the inspection, a quarrel broke out between the officials and the tourists, which flared up into a clash. A video clip of the altercation went viral on social media.

    A case was filed against two tourists under four sections. In response, the tourists filed a counter case against the officials and residents of the village.

    In light of the incident, three PEW officials, identified as Senthilkumar, Mutharasu, and Suguneshwaran, have been suspended.

    PTI

