3 cops suspended after clash with tourists from Uttar Pradesh near Mettur

CHENNAI: Three police officials attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Tamil Nadu police were suspended following a clash with tourists from Uttar Pradesh near Mettur on December 27.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the officials who were on duty at the Karaikadu checkpoint inspected the bus from Uttar Pradesh on Friday (December 27).

During the inspection, a quarrel broke out between the officials and the tourists, which flared up into a clash. A video clip of the altercation went viral on social media.

A case was filed against two tourists under four sections. In response, the tourists filed a counter case against the officials and residents of the village.

In light of the incident, three PEW officials, identified as Senthilkumar, Mutharasu, and Suguneshwaran, have been suspended.