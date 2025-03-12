3 college students, 2 others detained for Kancheepuram history sheeter's murder

CHENNAI: Five suspects, including three college students, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a history sheeter in Kancheepuram on Wednesday, were detained by the police on Wednesday.

The history sheeter, Vasool Raja (38), was chatting with his friends near the PDS shop in Thirukalimedu in Kancheepuram on Tuesday. Suddenly, a group of five men came there on three bikes and surrounded him. They first attacked him with sharp weapons and then hurled a country bomb when he tried to flee the spot. Raja sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

During investigation, the police found that Raja attacked two college students two months ago. To take revenge, the students planned the attack. On Wednesday, the police detained three college students and two others for investigation. The police are also checking how the students managed to get the country bomb.