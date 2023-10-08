3 children fall ill after eating egg puffs; bakery in Salem sealed

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sealed a bakery in Salem as three children, who consumed egg puffs from the bakery, suffered from food poisoning.

The siblings, Yasini (9), Yashid (8), and Sabarish (3), swooned after suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea after having egg puffs from a bakery at Konganapuram. The victims are from Madathur near Edappadi in Salem. The children were rushed to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where they were admitted in intensive care for treatment. On receiving the information, a team of FSSAI officials visited the bakery and examined the food items kept for sale. Samples of food items were taken for laboratory analysis. A 14-year-old girl had recently died and several others fell ill after eating ‘shawarma’ from a hotel in Namakkal.