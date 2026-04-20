Tamil Nadu

3 boys drown in Namakkal quarry

A preliminary inquiry by police revealed that they did not know how to swim.
Representative image of person drowning in the water
Representative image of person drowning in the water
Updated on

COIMBATORE: Three 13-year-old boys drowned while bathing in stagnant water at a quarry pit in Kolli Hills in Namakkal on Monday.

The boys, identified by police as S Hariharan, D Kamesh, and P Varneesh, all studying class eight in a government school in Semmedu, had come to the quarry to take a bath, with the start of the summer vacation.

Some villagers retrieved the bodies of the three boys from the water.

A preliminary inquiry by police revealed that they did not know how to swim. The bodies were sent to Namakkal GH for a post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way.

Namakkal
Drowned
quarry

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