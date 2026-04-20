3 boys drown in Namakkal quarry

COIMBATORE: Three 13-year-old boys drowned while bathing in stagnant water at a quarry pit in Kolli Hills in Namakkal on Monday.
The boys, identified by police as S Hariharan, D Kamesh, and P Varneesh, all studying class eight in a government school in Semmedu, had come to the quarry to take a bath, with the start of the summer vacation.
Some villagers retrieved the bodies of the three boys from the water.
A preliminary inquiry by police revealed that they did not know how to swim. The bodies were sent to Namakkal GH for a post-mortem.
A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way.