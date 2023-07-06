3 booked in Coimbatore wall collapse incident that killed 5 migrant workers

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have booked three persons in connection with a wall collapse that killed five migrant workers. The trio, contractor G Srinivasan, project manager Sadiq Ul Ameer and engineer K Arunachalam were booked under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Police have arrested Sadi Ul Ameer and K Arunachalam. Five workers identified as Kolli Jeganathan, 53, Nakkela Satyam, 48 and Rapaka Kannayya, 49 from Andhra Pradesh and Bish Ghosh, 24 and Barun Ghosh, 28 from West Bengal were buried under the debris. They were involved in construction of a new compound wall on college premises of Sri Krishna Institutions in Coimbatore–Palakkad Road on Tuesday evening.