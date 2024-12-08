3 arrested in Tirunelveli, over 2 kg ambergris seized

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested by the forest personnel in Tirunelveli district after being charged with illegal possession of ambergris.

The accused were identified as E Selvam of Ambasamudram, M Savaridasan of Veeravanallur and S Paramasivan of Ambasamudram, sources said on Saturday. M Ilayaraja, Deputy Director of Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Ambasamudram Division, said after arresting the trio, 2.7 kilos of ambergris were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, a team arrested them at Agasthiyarpatti under the limits of Papanasam Range. After enquiring, the Deputy Director said the trio tried to sell off the ambergris through WhatsApp at Rs 5 lakh. The accused were produced before the Ambasamudram Judicial Magistrate and remanded in custody.