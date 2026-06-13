3 arrested for sexually assaulting woman cop in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: The police have arrested three men who sexually assaulted a woman police constable in Sivaganga. A 30-year-old woman constable attached to the Sivaganga Armed Reserve Police was reportedly invited by her acquaintance, whom she went to meet on the night before Saturday.
Police said the man, along with two of his friends, allegedly attempted to harass the constable sexually. The woman constable, who somehow managed to escape, alerted the police control room. After this, patrol police personnel rushed to the spot, rescued her and brought her to safety.
On the instructions of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amala Edwin, and All Women Police Station Inspector Mareeswari conducted an inquiry into the incident.
Based on the investigation, police registered a case and arrested Robin (28), a lorry driver from Thoothai village near Manamadurai, Maharaja (29) and Haris (21) of Sithalangudi.