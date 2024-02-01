3 arrested for attempt to hoard IMFL in Thanjai, over 1,300 bottles seized

TIRUCHY: Taking advantage of price hike for the liquor, three persons who hoarded the IMFL bottles and attempted to sell them in black market in Thanjavur were arrested on Wednesday and as many as 1,360 bottles were seized from them.

While a team of police led by Thirukattupalli Sub-Inspector were conducting vehicle inspection, they stopped a vehicle with three persons on suspicion. On inspection the cops found that there were as many as 1,260 bottles of liquor.

Soon they seized the bottles and arrested the trio identified as A Logeshwaran (27) from Tiruvaiyaru, G Balamurugan (27) from the same place and K Vettriselvan (43) from Nadukaveri.

It was learnt that the trio had planned to sell the liquor in the black market taking advantage of the price hike announcement for liquor.

The State government recently announced hike in the price of liquor sold at Tasmac outlets from Thursday. Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob, SP Ashish Rawath and others inspected the seized liquor bottles.