3 arrested for attempt to derail train

TIRUCHY: Railway police on Wednesday arrested three persons who had placed tyres in the railway track in Tiruchy in an attempt to derail Kanniyakumari Express recently.

On June 1, the Kanniyakumari-Chennai Express train loco pilot noticed three tyres placed in the railway track at Melavaladi near Lalgudi and stopped the train and averted a crash. The Virudhachalam Railway police who registered a case, were investigating the case.

On Wednesday, the railway police arrested three persons who were involved in the offence.

“Several special teams monitored by the Railway DSP Prabakaran were formed and around 35 persons who were suspected to be involved in the offence were picked up for interrogation and three persons from Mela Valady were found to be the culprits and they were arrested,” said the Railway SP T Senthil Kumar to the reporters.

The accused were identified as N Venkatesan (36), GVK Karthi (33), A Prabakaran (44). They confessed to the police that they were demanding the new tunnel construction near the railway gate but the railway administration was constructing the tunnel in a different place and so, to show their opposition, they placed the tyres on the tracks.