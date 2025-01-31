3 accused in Anburaj murder attack police during chase in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three rowdy elements who were involved in the murder of notorious rowdy Anburaj attempted to flee after attacking the police in Tiruchy, on Friday.

The police had arrested Mahaprabhu, Ayyanar, and Gopalakrishnan on the day of murdering Anburaj. On Thursday late hours, the police got information that the other three – Dinesh Babu, Logesh, and Ragupathi were hiding near Yatri Nivas at Kollidam river banks.

SSI Boopathi and head constable Mohammed Rafeek went in search of the trio. On seeing the police, the accused in an attempt to escape, attacked the police.

However, police chased them and the trio slipped on the ground and were hurt. Subsequently, the police rescued them and admitted them to the GH.

Further investigations are on.