Begin typing your search...

    3 accused in Anburaj murder attack police during chase in Tiruchy

    The police had arrested Mahaprabhu, Ayyanar, and Gopalakrishnan on the day of murdering Anburaj.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Jan 2025 9:57 PM IST
    3 accused in Anburaj murder attack police during chase in Tiruchy
    X

    Representative image of being attacked 

    TIRUCHY: Three rowdy elements who were involved in the murder of notorious rowdy Anburaj attempted to flee after attacking the police in Tiruchy, on Friday.

    The police had arrested Mahaprabhu, Ayyanar, and Gopalakrishnan on the day of murdering Anburaj. On Thursday late hours, the police got information that the other three – Dinesh Babu, Logesh, and Ragupathi were hiding near Yatri Nivas at Kollidam river banks.

    SSI Boopathi and head constable Mohammed Rafeek went in search of the trio. On seeing the police, the accused in an attempt to escape, attacked the police.

    However, police chased them and the trio slipped on the ground and were hurt. Subsequently, the police rescued them and admitted them to the GH.

    Further investigations are on.

    Tiruchy policemurder caseArrest
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick